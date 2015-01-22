Video

Newspaper sales may have dropped by more than 40% over the last decade, but more than seven million of them are still sold every day.

The British Library save at least one copy of every paper printed - more than 60 million in total.

This week it has opened a new hi-tech library in Yorkshire to store its huge archive.

People will rarely enter the low-oxygen room, with work carried about by robots instead.

David Sillito takes a rare look inside.