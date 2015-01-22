Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Inside British Library's low-oxygen archive
Newspaper sales may have dropped by more than 40% over the last decade, but more than seven million of them are still sold every day.
The British Library save at least one copy of every paper printed - more than 60 million in total.
This week it has opened a new hi-tech library in Yorkshire to store its huge archive.
People will rarely enter the low-oxygen room, with work carried about by robots instead.
David Sillito takes a rare look inside.
-
22 Jan 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window