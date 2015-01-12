Welcome to Birmingham sign
Steven Emerson on Birmingham row: 'I deserve what I got'

American terrorism commentator Steven Emerson has apologised for describing Birmingham as a "Muslim-only city" where non-Muslims "don't go" during a Fox News interview.

His comments have come in for ridicule, with the hashtag #FoxNewsFacts trending on Twitter.

Speaking to Eddie Mair of Radio 4's PM programme, Steven Emerson admitted he had been "totally misinformed".

