NHS: Doctors warn patients lives 'at risk due to cuts'
More than 300 senior doctors have warned that patients will die while on waiting lists because of cuts to funding.
In an open letter to NHS England, they say they are worried about plans to reduce the money they receive for specialised operations and treatments, including some cancer services.
The BBC's health editor Hugh Pym reports.
24 Dec 2014
