A lawyer representing some of the families of Iraqis who accused British soldiers of torture and murder has refused to apologise despite an inquiry saying the case was based on "deliberate lies".

John Dickinson of Public Interest Lawyers, which represented some of the families of Iraqi personnel killed during the Iraq war, said it was not for him to apologise but for the Ministry of Defence to explain why the inquiry took so long.

Defence Secretary Michael Fallon condemned the actions of some law firms which he said had caused years of uncertainty for the British personnel who were accused.