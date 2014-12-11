Video

British documentary maker Sean Langan was working on a film commissioned by Channel 4 when he was kidnapped by the Taliban in 2008.

Following three months in captivity Mr Langan was released after Channel 4 reportedly paid £150,000 to secure his freedom.

Channel 4 still refuses to discuss what arrangements were made to secure his release, saying the negotiations were "complex and delicate".

Sean Langan spoke to the BBC's Paul Adams via Skype about his thoughts on whether ransoms should be paid for hostages.