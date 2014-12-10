Lightening strikes in the Highlands
UK storm disruption: 'The waves were horrendous'

High winds and huge waves are hitting north-western parts of the UK, causing power blackouts and travel disruption.

Much of western and northern Scotland has been battered by wind and rain. A wind speed of 144mph was recorded on the remote St Kilda islands, with gusts in excess of 80mph elsewhere.

James Cook reports.

  • 10 Dec 2014
