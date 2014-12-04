Houses destroyed by floods
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The Dutch help build flood defences for British shorelines

The winter of 2013 battered the east coast of Britain as it was hit by the worst storm surge for 60 years, leaving hundreds of homes flooded.

British coastal erosion experts have been working closely with Dutch scientists - seeking the latest solutions for flood prevention, management and recovery.

Sian Lloyd reports.

  • 04 Dec 2014
Go to next video: Alexander on flood defence investment