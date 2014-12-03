Media player
Police plea to missing mother: 'Please make contact'
Police conducting a search for a mother and newborn daughter have made a plea for her to make contact with them.
Charlotte Bevan, 30, and her four-day-old baby disappeared on Tuesday from St Michael's Hospital in Bristol.
Avon and Somerset police are continuing to search areas close to the maternity hospital and they have released CCTV footage of Ms Bevan leaving the hospital with her baby.
Det Chief Insp Simon Crisp, told a news conference she had nothing to fear by coming forward.
