Car found in secret church room
Trap door reveals Liverpool church 'time capsule'

The rector at a Liverpool church that was rebuilt after the Second World War has made a surprising discovery.

After noticing a trap door in the ceiling, Rev Dr Crispin Pailing found a room full of books and toys, as Andy Gill reports.

  • 29 Nov 2014
