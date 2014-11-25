Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Breck Bednar stabbing: Mother warns about online predators
Lorin LaFave, whose 14-year-old son was stabbed to death by an "internet predator", says she has been left lost and heartbroken.
She was speaking outside Chelmsford Crown Court, where Lewis Daynes, 19, of Rosebery Road, Grays, pleaded guilty to the murder of Breck Bednar.
It is believed Daynes met Breck, a student at St Bede's School in Redhill, while playing video games online.
Ms LaFave said a memorial foundation had been set up in her son's name to raise awareness of the dangers of online predators.
-
25 Nov 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window