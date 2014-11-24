Video

A report recently lifted the lid on the sexual exploitation of at least 1,400 children in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013, by gangs of men who were predominantly of Pakistani origin.

Although most of the victims were white, some were also Asian and one teenage Muslim girl has told the BBC Asian Network's Shabnam Mahmood how she was groomed and then sexually abused by gangs of men in Yorkshire.

"They asked me to wear clothes that would show my figure and different parts of my body," said Lubna.

Her father, Mushtaq, says the Asian community should do more to help victims rather than "brush it under the carpet".