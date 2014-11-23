Media player
Charing Cross station closed following train fire
A fire on a train at Charing Cross station in Central London sparked an emergency evacuation on Sunday morning - an electrical fault is being blamed.
No one was injured but it has caused severe disruption as Charing Cross is a hub for many routes around London.
Daniel Boettcher reports.
Footage courtesy of Vincenzo Minore
23 Nov 2014
