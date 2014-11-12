Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Doctors warn treatment 'jeopardising' Ashya King's chances
The NHS has been accused of jeopardising Ashya King's chance of a cure by paying for his treatment overseas.
A group of experts in child cancer have written a letter to the head of the NHS saying this could have "irredeemable repercussions" for other children and families.
NHS England maintains its decision was made in the best interests of the patient.
David Fenton reports.
-
12 Nov 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window