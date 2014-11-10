Media player
Relative of British bomber says he changed at university
A relative of Kabir Ahmed, who is believed to have carried out a suicide bombing in Iraq, has described how he became a "different" man at university.
Fareed Hussain said he believed he had been radicalised while studying but emphasised that "no one thought he'd go as far as he appears to have done".
Islamic State (IS) militants named Mr Ahmed as being among the bombers who killed a senior Iraqi police official in Baiji, north of Baghdad.
10 Nov 2014
