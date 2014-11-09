Media player
Video
Remembrance Sunday: Fallen remembered around the UK
Remembrance Sunday services have been held around the UK to commemorate service personnel who lost their lives during conflicts.
The Queen paid her respects at the Cenotaph in London and memorial events were also held in cities including Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast.
09 Nov 2014
