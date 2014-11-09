Boy holds cross at Cenotaph
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Remembrance Sunday: Fallen remembered around the UK

Remembrance Sunday services have been held around the UK to commemorate service personnel who lost their lives during conflicts.

The Queen paid her respects at the Cenotaph in London and memorial events were also held in cities including Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast.

  • 09 Nov 2014
Go to next video: Royals commemorate Remembrance Sunday