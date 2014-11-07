Media player
Devolution: How UK could change
Moving more powers from Westminster to the nations and regions of Britain has moved up the political agenda since the Scottish referendum in September.
The BBC's home editor Mark Easton took a road trip around the UK looking at how devolution could work - and testing the public appetite for change.
His journey ends in Scotland, where the debate about independence ignited the current soul searching about the future of the whole UK.
07 Nov 2014
