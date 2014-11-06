Media player
Lewes Alex Salmond effigies prompt complaints
An effigy of Alex Salmond was blown up during bonfire celebrations in Lewes despite assurances that it would not be burned, it has emerged.
The effigy was one of two which were due to have been burned at the annual celebrations in the East Sussex town.
They were said by police to have been withdrawn after protests on social media.
But photographs have emerged which shows one of them being blown up in a firework display.
Duncan Kennedy reports.
06 Nov 2014
