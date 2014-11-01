police officer talks to motorist
Police cautions 'to be scrapped' in England and Wales

The government is planning to scrap the use of police cautions - where those who commit minor offences are given a formal warning - in England and Wales.

Under the new system, offenders would make good damage they have done or pay compensation for less serious crimes.

The changes are being piloted by three police forces over the next year.

Ben Geoghegan reports.

