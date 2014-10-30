Jimmy Guichard critically ill in hospital
Mother warns over legal highs after son's death

A mother whose son died after taking a legal high is campaigning to criminalise the drugs after the death of her son.

Karen Audino explained how Jimmy Guichard died a year ago after taking a synthetic cannabis.

Sixty people died in the UK last year after taking legal highs.

A Home Office report is calling for a blanket ban on all mind-altering drugs in a bid to tackle legal highs.

Chris Buckler reports.

