National Grid warns of lower winter power capacity
National Grid has warned that the UK will face its tightest energy crunch in seven years this winter.
Spare electricity capacity, which ran at about 5% over the winter months last year, would be nearer 4% this year, National Grid said.
The BBC's Energy Correspondent John Moylan reports.
28 Oct 2014
