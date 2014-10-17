Video

At least 29 people are known to have died in a deadly storm which hit the popular Annapurna trekking circuit, in the Himalayas,

The disaster is likely to be the worst single trekking and climbing disaster Nepal has seen.

One of the survivors, Paul Sherridan, a police officer from Doncaster - told the Today programme about what had happened.

First broadcast on the Today programme on 17 October 2014