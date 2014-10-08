Ray Cole hugging his family
Gay Briton Ray Cole 'overwhelmed' at release from Morocco

A British man jailed for "homosexual acts" in Morocco says he is "overwhelmed" to be released.

Ray Cole, 69, from Kent, was sentenced to four months in prison with his Moroccan partner after homosexual images were found on his phone.

Arriving back at Gatwick airport, he told reporters that he did not know the status of his partner but that he would "do anything [he] can" to ensure his release.

