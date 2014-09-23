Media player
Vintage London bus retraces battle routes through Ypres
The Allied war effort of 1914 was so great that military commanders wanted to get their hands on anything they thought could help.
Even London buses were plucked off the streets to help move troops around.
Only a handful of the buses survive, and one of them is back on the road in Belgium.
Robert Hall reports.
