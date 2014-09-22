Video

Detectives investigating the disappearance of the missing school girl Alice Gross have been searching the River Brent in West London, close to where she was last seen on 28 August.

Police are trying to find out if the main suspect, Arnis Zalkalns, has returned to his home country of Latvia.

The hunt for Alice is the largest Metropolitan Police search since the 7/7 terrorist bombings, with 600 officers from eight forces.

Lucy Manning reports.