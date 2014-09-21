Alex Salmond
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Salmond: Party leaders 'misled No voters'

Scotland's First Minister Alex Salmond says he is "surprised by the speed" at which Westminster party leaders are "reneging" on their promise to devolve more power to Scotland.

In the interview recorded for the Sunday Politics, Mr Salmond said the pledge made by David Cameron, Ed Miliband and Nick Clegg had been "cooked up in desperation".

Watch the full Sunday Politics interview: Alex Salmond and Andrew Neil

  • 21 Sep 2014
Go to next video: Alex Salmond: I'm not going away