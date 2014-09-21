Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Salmond: Party leaders 'misled No voters'
Scotland's First Minister Alex Salmond says he is "surprised by the speed" at which Westminster party leaders are "reneging" on their promise to devolve more power to Scotland.
In the interview recorded for the Sunday Politics, Mr Salmond said the pledge made by David Cameron, Ed Miliband and Nick Clegg had been "cooked up in desperation".
Watch the full Sunday Politics interview: Alex Salmond and Andrew Neil
-
21 Sep 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window