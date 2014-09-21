Scottish referendum: Brown vows speed for Scottish pledges
Former Labour Prime Minister Gordon Brown has pledged he will do everything he can to deliver the extra powers that have been promised for Scotland.
Speaking in his constituency, Mr Brown explained that processes were already under way at Parliament and in the civil service to ensure legislation was ready by the end of January.
His statement follows divisions between Westminster's main political parties on the issue.
James Cook reports from Glasgow.
