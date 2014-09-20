Building in Malta
Prince William steps in for Catherine on Malta trip

Prince William is to visit Malta to mark the 50th anniversary of the country's independence from British rule.

The Duke of Cambridge is taking the place of his wife, Catherine, who is pregnant with the couple's second child and suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, or acute morning sickness.

Royal correspondent Peter Hunt reports from Valletta.

