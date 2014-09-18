Media player
Julian Assange on Google and his 'difficult situation'
Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has spoken out about his continued self-imprisonment at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London.
Mr Assange sought refuge at the embassy in June 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden to face questioning over alleged sexual offences.
He said it was a "difficult situation for a national security reporter" but "in some ways there are benefits".
The BBC's John Simpson talked to Mr Assange about his new book on Google, which he claims working alongside the US government.
18 Sep 2014
