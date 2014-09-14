Media player
Alistair Darling: 'No way back' from a Yes vote
Both sides in the Scottish referendum debate have said they are working for every vote on the final weekend before Scotland goes to the polls.
The latest opinion polls ahead of the 18 September referendum have suggested the vote is too close to call.
The campaign leader of the Better Together campaign, Alistair Darling, says if there is a Yes vote there will be "no way back".
He told the Andrew Marr Show: "We can have faster, better change for Scotland without the risks of independence".
14 Sep 2014
