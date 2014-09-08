Missing poster picturing Alice Gross
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Alice Gross: Second man arrested on suspicion of murder

Police have arrested a second man on suspicion of murder over the disappearance of teenager Alice Gross.

The 51-year-old was detained by officers in Hanwell, west London, on Sunday afternoon.

They are continuing to question a 25-year-old man who was arrested on Saturday.

Alice Gross, 14, was last seen on 28 August.

Tom Symonds reports.

  • 08 Sep 2014