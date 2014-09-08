Media player
Alice Gross: Second man arrested on suspicion of murder
Police have arrested a second man on suspicion of murder over the disappearance of teenager Alice Gross.
The 51-year-old was detained by officers in Hanwell, west London, on Sunday afternoon.
They are continuing to question a 25-year-old man who was arrested on Saturday.
Alice Gross, 14, was last seen on 28 August.
Tom Symonds reports.
