Penelope Davis murder: Three held over New Forest stabbing
Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a woman in the New Forest.
Penelope Davis, 47, was found stabbed to death in a field in Beaulieu, Hampshire, where she had been tending to her horses, on Tuesday.
Matthew Cole reports.
06 Sep 2014
