Penelope Davis
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Penelope Davis murder: Three held over New Forest stabbing

Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a woman in the New Forest.

Penelope Davis, 47, was found stabbed to death in a field in Beaulieu, Hampshire, where she had been tending to her horses, on Tuesday.

Matthew Cole reports.

  • 06 Sep 2014