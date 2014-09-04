Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nato summit: Protesters held back by fence in Newport
Anti-Nato protesters have gathered near the venue of the summit of more than 60 world leaders in Newport in Wales.
Police have put up metal fences to act as cordons in some areas.
The demonstrators carried banners demanding action on issues from Iraq to nuclear weapons.
-
04 Sep 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window