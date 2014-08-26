Video

An independent investigation led by Professor Alexis Jay has found evidence of abuse of at least 1,400 children in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, between 1997-2013.

The former chief inspector of social work in Scotland found that there was a "collective failure" by the authorities to stop the abuse.

The report says there has been an improvement in council services to young people since 2013. Its chief executive, Martin Kimber, has apologised to the children who were let down.