Father Allan Young found not guilty of shaken baby death
A man has been cleared of killing his son who died as a result of severe brain injuries caused 12 years ago when he was shaken as a baby.
Allan Young, 36, lived with his partner in Belsize Road, north-west London, when he shook five-week-old Michael Winn in April 1998, the jury heard.
Young, of Glasgow Road, Wishaw, north Lanarkshire, was acquitted of manslaughter at the Old Bailey.
Michael died in the care of his adoptive mother in January 2011.
Clive Coleman reports from outside the Old Bailey.
01 Aug 2014
