Prince Harry plays a game during a visit to the Commonwealth Games Village
Glasgow 2014: Royals get sporty at Commonwealth Games

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry took part in several sporting activities during a visit to the 2014 Commonwealth Games village in Glasgow.

They chatted and posed for photographs as hundreds of people gathered to catch a glimpse of the visitors.

They also met six-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt, and Britain's greatest-ever Olympian, Sir Chris Hoy.

  • 29 Jul 2014
