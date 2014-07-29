Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Glasgow 2014: Royals get sporty at Commonwealth Games
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry took part in several sporting activities during a visit to the 2014 Commonwealth Games village in Glasgow.
They chatted and posed for photographs as hundreds of people gathered to catch a glimpse of the visitors.
They also met six-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt, and Britain's greatest-ever Olympian, Sir Chris Hoy.
-
29 Jul 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window