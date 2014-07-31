Video

Monday marks the 100th anniversary of Britain declaring war on Germany at the start of World War One.

In the summer of 1914, more than 100,000 men assembled for the journey to France and Belgium.

The Army had updated its clothing and equipment following the Boer War in South Africa, so the kit for the British Expeditionary Force was designed for the modern battlefield.

With the help of a corporal of the Army Training Regiment, military historian Andy Robertshaw showed BBC News what the soldiers of WW1 went to war in.