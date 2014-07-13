Video

An inquiry into allegations of child sex abuse at the heart of the establishment is likely to turn up fresh claims about the Church of England, the Archbishop of Canterbury has admitted.

The Most Rev Justin Welby said the issue was something he dealt with daily and it was becoming clearer that "for many, many years things were not dealt with as they should have been dealt with".

In a wide-ranging interview on the Andrew Marr Show he also spoke about gay marriage and Islamic extremism in the UK.

He warned against the introduction of some elements of Sharia law in the UK and said English law should rest on English jurisprudence and nothing should compromise those basic principles.

