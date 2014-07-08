Video

Last month, the Royal College of Nursing suggested drunk people would be better treated in alcohol treatment centres, to ease pressure on A&E.

The so-called "drunk tanks" are special units in city centres or hospitals where people can sober up.

5 live reporter David Grundy went to the Alcohol Treatment Centre in Cardiff City centre, to find out how the system worked.

First broadcast on BBC Radio 5 live's Shelagh Fogarty programme on 8 July 2014.