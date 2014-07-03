Sarian Kamara
UK failure to tackle female genital mutilation 'a disgrace'

The failure to tackle the practice of female genital mutilation in the UK is a 'national scandal', according to a report by MPs.

The Home Affairs Committee said failures by ministers, police and other agencies have led to the "preventable mutilation of thousands of girls".

Naomi Grimley reports.

  • 03 Jul 2014
