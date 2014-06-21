Family 'heartbroken' by jihad video

Video

The father of a British student who appeared in a recruitment video for the Islamist militants, Isis, has urged his son to come home.

In the video, which was apparently filmed in Syria, Nasser Muthana urges Muslims to fight jihad there and in Iraq.

Meanwhile, the head of the police's terrorism prevention strategy has claimed that at least 500 British people have travelled to fight in Iraq and Syria.

Sir Peter Fahy says some estimates suggest the figure is even higher.

Daniel Boettcher reports.