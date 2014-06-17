Media player
China invests in British projects during trade trip
The Chinese government says it wants to invest in a number of Britain's major infrastructure projects, including high speed rail and nuclear power.
The Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, who is on a visit to the UK, has signed a series of trade deals. David Cameron said Britain's relationship with China was "gaining in strength, depth and understanding".
China editor Carrie Gracie reports.
17 Jun 2014
