Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend Order of the Garter
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have attended the annual Order of the Garter service at Windsor Castle.
The Queen, Duke of Edinburgh and Prince of Wales were also at the annual ceremony, held in St George's Chapel.
The Most Noble Order of the Garter is Britain's oldest and highest level of chivalry, formed by King Edward III in 1348.
-
17 Jun 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window