Martha Fernback
Video

Mother of a teenager killed by ecstasy calls for drugs legalisation

The mother of a 15-year-old daughter who died after taking ecstasy has called for drugs to be legalised and regulated.

Martha Fernback died in July 2013 after swallowing half a gram of 91% pure MDMA powder.

Her mother, Anne-Marie Cockburn wants changes to drugs laws, which she says will protect teenagers.

  • 12 Jun 2014
