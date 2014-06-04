Video

Police have released a recording of a woman who dialled 999 to request help in a row over the number of sprinkles on an ice cream.

The caller, who was not named by West Midlands Police, contacted emergency operators on Monday while arguing with the owner of an ice cream van.

During the minute-long call, the woman told the operator: "It doesn't seem like much of an emergency but it is a little bit."

Police said 999 should not be misused.