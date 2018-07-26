Video

A fraud victim has told of how he was conned out of £26,000 in two years, in a so-called romance scam.

The man was befriended online by a woman who asked for money for flights from America to the UK.

He told BBC Radio 5 live's Victoria Derbyshire he was "ashamed" of falling for the scam but insisted "it could happen to anybody."

It comes after Action Fraud UK revealed romance scammers stole £18 million from British victims in the last year.