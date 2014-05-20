Media player
UK house prices rise by 8% in a year, reports ONS
UK house prices rose by 8% in the year to the end of March, official figures show, as the prime minister says he will consider changes to Help to Buy.
The annual increase slowed compared with a 9.2% year-on-year price rise to the end of February.
However, the latest official data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that the annual property price increase in London stood at 17%.
Excluding London and the South East of England, prices were up by 4.7%.
Robert Peston reports
20 May 2014
