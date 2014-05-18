Video

Thousands of Arsenal fans have lined the streets of north London to celebrate the team's FA Cup win.

An open-top bus parade set off from the club's Emirates Stadium at 12:00 BST, celebrating the Gunners' first trophy in nine years.

Arsenal, who started the final as favourites, came from two goals down against Hull to win 3-2 in Saturday's match.

Daniel Boettcher spoke to some of those celebrating on the streets of London.