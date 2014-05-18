Arsenal players and manager Arsene Wenger
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Arsenal fans cheer FA Cup victory at London parade

Thousands of Arsenal fans have lined the streets of north London to celebrate the team's FA Cup win.

An open-top bus parade set off from the club's Emirates Stadium at 12:00 BST, celebrating the Gunners' first trophy in nine years.

Arsenal, who started the final as favourites, came from two goals down against Hull to win 3-2 in Saturday's match.

Daniel Boettcher spoke to some of those celebrating on the streets of London.

  • 18 May 2014
Go to next video: Jubilant Arsenal fans enjoy parade