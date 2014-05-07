Media player
Banksy says Bristol boys' club can keep Mobile Lovers
The artist Banksy has said that his disputed Mobile Lovers piece should be kept by a Bristol youth club.
The piece, showing a couple embracing while checking their mobile phones, was taken from a council-owned wall by the club's leader, Dennis Stinchcombe, shortly after it appeared.
It was later moved by police and taken to Bristol City Museum and Art Gallery.
A note from Banksy says he is happy for the club to do what it feels is right with the piece.
Sarah-Jane Bungay reports.
07 May 2014
