Recognition that 'Cornwall is not England'

Cornish people will be granted minority status under European rules, giving the same protection that other Celtic communities the Scots, Welsh and Irish enjoy.

Loveday Jenkin, the deputy leader of Cornish party Mebyon Kernow, told the BBC Today programme that the rest of the United Kingdom needed to recognise that Cornwall was not just another county of England.

First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Thursday 24 April.