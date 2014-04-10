Video

One of the UK's biggest domestic abuse charities has claimed there is an "urgent need" for better law enforcement to deal with so-called "revenge porn".

Revenge porn is when people upload sexually explicit content of ex-partners to the internet without their permission.

Women's Aid said the criminal justice system had not kept pace with technology and social media.

Victim "Sarah," who had pictures posted by her ex, told BBC Radio 5 live's Victoria Derbyshire: "I feel just like I've been raped 30,000 times - which is the number of views I've got on the website."